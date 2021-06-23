MCCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– On Tuesday, an informational meeting was held to discuss the efforts needed to apply for the recertification of Paducah-McCracken County as a Kentucky Work Ready Community.
The purpose of the meeting was to inform government, education and community leaders and stakeholders about the recertification that is required every three years.
A Work Ready designation provides businesses proof that a community is committed to creating a highly-skilled work force.
“The Work Ready certification gives our county a competitive edge when businesses are looking to locate or expand,” Sandra Wilson, President of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We need to get started on the recertification process and at this luncheon we brought together our community partners so we could organize the necessary teams to complete the process.”
The West Kentucky Community & Technical College and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will work together during the recertification efforts.
During the meeting, individuals were assigned to work in teams on the nine criteria of certification, which includes high school graduation rates, National Career Readiness Certificate holders, community commitment, educational attainment, soft skills and Broadband availability.
McCracken County is one of 43 certified Work Ready counties in the state and one of five in the Purchase region including Ballard, Carlisle, Graves and Marshall counties.
The application for recertification is due September 3.