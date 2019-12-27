PADUCAH— Through quick action on social media, a dog was able to get lifesaving treatment at Lakeside Veterinary Treatment in Carbondale, IL after he was found on the side of the road Christmas Day.
Two Paducah women took to crowd sourcing to help raise money for the $1,300 vet bills. Misti Wagner went to Facebook immediately to set up a funding page.
"I was concerned about that. I thought, it's Christmas Night, everyone's having their dinners. We may not even get people to respond," Wagner said. "They may not be on their phones, they may not be on social media, but we had to give it a shot."
That long shot paid off. The community responded with almost $2,500 in donations. Rachel Colson drove the dog, Rooster, all the way to Carbondale because Lakeside was the only vet open on Christmas Day. Colson wanted to get Rooster the care he needed because of how bad his injuries were.
"It was so scary to see him when we first got there and loaded him up," Colson said. "I had said, 'don't be upset if he doesn't make it.' We really weren't for sure. It's so nice now to see him, and he's happy and just wags his tail. He just loved on us the whole way home from Carbondale. It was really sweet to see the change in him."
Wagner and Colson both agree it was a Christmas miracle for the community to make such an effort to help. The next step is getting Rooster to a caring owner.
"I'm going to take care of him and make sure he has the extensive amounts of medicine he has to have," Colson said. "I want to make sure that he's in the good, and that he's going to be okay. We are looking for a great home for him."
Donations are still being accepted to help pay for Rooster's follow up appointments with the vet. Wagner says the extra donations will be given to the McGangsters, who help take care of feral cats in Paducah.
If you want to donate to Rooster, or are interested in adopting him, click here.