BOLLINGER COUNTY, MISSOURI — A "large and dangerous" tornado touched down in Bollinger County, Missouri around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, leading to reports of widespread damage, injuries, and fatalities.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E said on Twitter said around 7:30 a.m. multiple injuries and fatalities were confirmed, and that law enforcement officials were conducting search and rescue efforts.
BOLLINGER HAS TORNADO DAMAGE. HEAVY DAMAGE IN THE GLENALLEN AREA, PROPANE TANKS LEAKING, TREES & POWER LINES DOWN. HWY 51 NORTH STRUCTURES DAMAGED, TREES & POWER LINES DOWN IN THE ROADWAY. COUNTY ROADS BLOCKED BY DOWN TREES. DAMAGE IN THE GRASSY AREA. From NWS & River Radio. pic.twitter.com/Qm00O30TIs— KZIM KSIM (@960KZIM) April 5, 2023
KZIM KSIM also reported on Twitter there was heavy damage in the Glen Allen area, with damaged homes, downed trees and powerlines, and leaking propane tanks.
In a social media post, a man named Joshua Wells uploaded photos of what he said was damage in Glen Allen area. Debris and large trees can be seen in the roadway and scattered across lawns.
According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives outage map, over 1,500 customers in Bollinger County are without power as of about 8:15 a.m.
Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren — who joined meteorologist Nolan Cain in studio this morning to cover the tornado — said it was likely an EF-2 or higher based on radar data.
Local 6 Photojournalist Jason Thomason will bring us more details later this morning.