WASHINGTON, D.C. — It was a busy Monday for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. A delegation of more than 40 people is in Washington, D.C., advocating at the federal level for priorities that benefit the Paducah area.
One of the big talking points for the group Monday was something very important to local families and the local economy: the inland waterways.
With masks on and open ears, chamber members were reminded of the important role our inland waterways play in the region.
Tracy Zea is president of Waterways Council Inc.
“The river industry is often out of sight, out of mind. If you don’t sit behind a truck, you know, barge, you don’t really see barges unless you’re driving over a bridge,” Zea said.
But it plays a major role, and can continue to thrive if Congresses passes an infrastructure bill.
“If you get $2.5 billion in the infrastructure package, that will complete Kentucky Lock, but will help every operator and shipper that is located in McCracken County,” Zea said.
Those are important conversations with lasting impacts.
“Upgrading Kentucky Lock will create a lot of efficiencies, not only for the operators, for the shipper, that has huge impacts on the user, reduce his overall consumer costs. You know, those barges will not have to break up. They can go right into the lock and go right out, which you know, can speed up the time by several hours,” Zea said.
Inland waterways include levees, dams and ports and create millions of jobs.
Also on Monday, the delegation had lunch with a special guest speaker.
Paducah native Brent Leggs addressed the crowd. He’s the executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, and helped secure $55,000 for the Hotel Metropolitan. He challenged the audience to keep the Black community in mind in the Paducah area.
“How do we use our intellectual capital, our resources, our connections to help uplift black Paducah?” Leggs said. “How can we help to use our ideas to stimulate revitalization, support economic development, but most importantly instill community and pride in the next generation?”
Leggs also secured $50,000 for Cherokee State Park for revitalization and education efforts. The park, which is in Marshall County, was at one time segregated and for Black people only. In fact, it was the first segregated state park and recreational site for Black Americans in the South.
Leggs also addressed the chamber during the chamber's Power in Partnership