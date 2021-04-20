EDDYVILLE, KY — An inmate in the Kentucky State Penitentiary is accused of assaulting a female guard.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says troopers were called to the prison in Eddyville around 6:40 p.m. Monday. The inmate, 30-year-old Lawaun M. Colvin of Louisville, is accused of throwing the guard to the ground before trying to take her clothes off to sexually assault her. Other guards quickly restrained Colvin, state police say.
Investigators say the woman was treated for minor injuries after the assault.
KSP Post 1 says Trooper Casey Hamby opened an investigation, and the case will be presented to a Lyon County grand jury.