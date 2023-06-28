HENRY COUNTY, TN — An escaped Henry County, Tennessee, inmate who was arrested in Obion County on Tuesday is once again in the custody of the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office says authorities picked up Ronnie Sharp from the Obion County Jail Wednesday morning.
Sharp and another inmate, Joshua Harris, escaped from the Henry County Jail Monday morning. The sheriff's office has said the two inmates climbed through the ceiling above their cell and pried open a skylight to escape. The men were also accused of stealing a pickup truck somewhere along Highway 69 North.
Harris was arrested on Monday in the area of US 79 North and Nobles Road in Henry County.
Sharp was arrested Tuesday by Union City police, Obion County sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals.
