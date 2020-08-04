MARION, IL — An inmate at the United States Penitentiary Marion, in Marion, Illinois, has died after testing positive for COVID-19 last month, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Inmate Earl James tested positive for the coronavirus on July 22 after being evaluated by institutional medical staff for shortness of breath, coughing, and hypoxia. The USDJ says James was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.
The USDJ says James, who had pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff on Sunday, Aug. 2.
James was a 65-year-old male who who was sentenced in the District of Arizona to a 360-month sentence for sexual abuse, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact, and attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, according to the USDJ
Additionally, the USDJ says James had been in custody at USP Marion since Aug. 18, 2008.
USP Marion is a Medium security facility that currently houses 1,216 male offenders. The Bureau of Prisons says they will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19. More information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found by clicking here.