Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR MCCRACKEN COUNTY... AT 233 PM CDT, ROAD CLOSURES AROUND THE CARDINAL POINT AREA OF PADUCAH WERE REPORTED BY OFF DUTY NWS PERSONNEL, WITH BARRICADES UP AT TRIMBLE STREET AND JOE CLIFTON DRIVE. ROADS IN AND AROUND THAT AREA WERE REPORTED TO HAVE AT LEAST A COUPLE FEET OF WATER OVERTOP THE ROADWAYS. CLOSEBY GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCED 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL IN A 45 MINUTE TIME SPAN, LEADING TO THIS FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...AUTOMATED GAUGES. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, LONE OAK, REIDLAND, WEST PADUCAH, BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT AND KEVIL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED