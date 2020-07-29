JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A Jackson County, Illinois, inmate was found dead in his jail cell Tuesday, the county sheriff's office says.
The inmate, 41-year-old Dustin Goodwin of Du Quoin, Illinois, was found dead in his cell around 4 p.m. Tuesday, in the the jail located in Murphysboro, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Goodwin did not have a cellmate, the news release says.
Illinois State Police and the Jackson County Coroner's Office are investigating the death, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.