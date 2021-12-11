MAYFIELD, KY — State police are searching for an escaped Graves County inmate. Troopers say the man was on work release at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory Saturday night when the building collapsed. He was rescued from the building, taken to a hospital, treated and released.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 44-year-old Francisco Starks was released from Jackson Purchase Medical Center after he was treated for injuries sustained in the collapse. The building collapsed amid Friday night's severe storms and tornadoes across the region.
KSP says Post 1 was notified of Starks' escape shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Starks was in the jail regarding charges of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of a car and receiving stolen property.
Troopers ask anyone with information about where Starks is to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.