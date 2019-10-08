MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY -- Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from work release.
44-year-old Thomas Vaught of Central City, Kentucky, walked away from work release between 9:10 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. Monday.
Vaught was at the Muhlenburg County Agriculture Center and stole a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.
The pickup truck has a tool box and diesel tank in the bed of the truck. The front of the truck has a University of Kentucky plate and the back of the truck has an official license plate.
Vaught is 6'1" tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last see wearing an orange t-shirt with Muhlenberg County Detention Center on the back and orange pants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.