(WMAQ/NBC News) —An innocent bystander was shot during a dispute outside of the South Holland, Illinois, Community Center on Sunday.
Around 1 p.m., a dispute erupted between two individuals in the parking lot according to a Facebook Post by the Village of South Holland.
Officials say a bystander was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
The Illinois State Police were called in to process the scene for evidence.
Limited suspect information has been provided. However, the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the South Holland Police Department.