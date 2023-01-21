UNION CITY, TN-- One-hundred year old artifacts uncovered after the Dec. 2021 tornadoes are on display.
Last year we brought you the story of Dresden First United Methodist Church and a time capsule from 1923 buried behind the cornerstone of their church.
When their building was destroyed in the storm, the cornerstone box was unearthed, in near perfect condition.
Discovery Park of America is helping this local church share the hope this box brings with the community.
Inside the cornerstone box was hymnals, photographs, an ear of corn, and a typewritten letter, all from 1923.
Church board of trustees chairman, Jamie Kemp says it was emotional seeing the exhibit complete.
“There was a few tears shared. It was, just to see our history that we're proud of on display,” Kemp says.
It was preserved in a cornerstone box with the future congregation of Dresden First United Methodist Church in mind.
Kemp says it was forgotten with time, but remembered when they needed it most.
“Everyone's spirits were at an all-time low because they were all sad to see the destruction of the church. The discovery of this box really was a ray of hope,” says Kemp.
It was the hope they needed to build back from the destruction, and that process is well underway.
“We’ve been working closely with some architects. We have a design finalized and we are hoping to break ground this spring,” Kemp says.
It's a full circle moment for the church.
The box, packed with history, was dedicated in 1924.
Hoping to have construction finished by next year, the church plans to place the original cornerstone in the new building with a time capsule of their own, behind it.
“Everyone has their own ideas and we have learned a lot from what was put in this box, so I don't know. We'll just have to wait until that day and see,” says Kemp.
They hope to inspire the future generations of their church, like these relics did for them.
In the meantime, the artifacts will remain on display at Discovery Park of America until May 21, 2023.
The exhibit is free with admission but the church is raising funds to rebuild.
Those who would like to help can donate to the church's GoFundMe campaign.
Checks can also be mailed to the church. They should be made out to Dresden FUMC and mailed to 411 Morrow St., Dresden, TN 38225.