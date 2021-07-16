MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Friday, Local 6 got a look inside the new Lone Oak Middle School. Eight-hundred students will call it home, but not as soon as hoped.
On Thursday, parents were informed by letter that the building won't be ready for students in time for the start of the school year. Despite the delay, there's a lot to be excited about.
Outside the new school, construction crews are making plenty of noise. Inside, it's the same story. There's still a lot to do to get Lone Oak Middle ready for students.
There are boxes to unpack, and floors to finish.
"Be careful with some of the paint in here, it may be wet," Superintendent Steve Carter told Local 6 Chief Photographer Mike Spissinger on a tour, of sorts, through the construction zone.
It may not be done yet, but Carter says what is finished is a slam dunk.
The building is divided into two main halves.
"The two wings mirror each other," Carter explained. "So, what's on this half of the building is mirrored on the other half."
"This is kind of the main connector corridor for the school, and then the front office is up here on the right," Carter said, of what he describes as a simple and efficient layout. "Office suite. Got our counselors that'll have a separate room from the main part of the office. Again, these will be a vestibule entry system."
That entry system is designed for your child's safety.
For fun, like pep rallies and basketball games, there's a gym down the hall. "It's gonna’ be a very nice gymnasium for our kids," Carter said.
When it's done, of course. The floors need to be finished in this space.
"We gotta’ get our bleachers. Auditorium's gotta’ get finished," Carter said.
Speaking of the auditorium, Carter says it's state of the art: "We have a strong arts program, and we want to continue that."
Around the corner, a space just as technologically impressive — the media center.
"Some people probably call it a library," Carter said.
The shelves are out, although you won't find books or computers yet.
"These will be some areas for students to work with their Chromebooks, and being able to connect them to monitors that will be attached to the wall," Carter said, pointing to an area in the media center. "There's gonna’ be an outdoor classroom facility right outside the library here," he added. "They're still working on the concrete work."
On the instructional side of the building, impressive and large science labs. Down the hall, classrooms waiting for students and teachers. Inside, desks that are easy to reconfigure for group or individual work. The edges are even slanted to help with wrist placement.
"I mean, it's just a very nice facility. It's going to be cutting edge," Carter said with a smile. "It's great for our students to have these opportunities."
The community, too. Now, it's just a matter of crews racing to get it done.
Concerning the delay, on Thursday the district sent a letter to parents announcing the building wouldn't be complete in time for students on August 5. The contractor told school board members that September 24 is the new target completion date, although there is no set date for students to be moved in.
Until the new Lone Oak Middle School is ready, students will use the old middle school.