HICKMAN, KY — A west Kentucky manufacturing facility was recognized by the state for its safety track record.
In April, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded Insteel Wire Products in Hickman, Kentucky, with its second Governor's Safety and Health Award.
In a news release about the award, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet says Insteel employees logged 329,873 hours on the job between September 2017 and Dec. 31, 2021, without reporting a workplace injury or illness resulting in lost time for the company.
Lynn Whitehouse, the acting director for the labor cabinet's KYSAFE program, resented Insteel employees with the award on April 20. This is the second time Insteel has received this award in the past two years.
“Insteel has certainly proven time and again that they take workplace safety seriously,” Beshear said in a statement. “I hope that by bringing the firm’s latest accomplishment to light it will spur other companies throughout the commonwealth to reassess safety awareness efforts and step up their game.”
In a statement of his own, Insteel chairman, president and CEO H.O. Woltz III said the company's greatest commitment is to keep its workers safe.
“We are enormously proud that our Hickman, Kentucky workers are leading the way — for the company and the industry — in achieving zero harm in matters related to safe operations and our impact on the environment," Woltz said.
The governor's office notes that Insteel Industries is America's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. It has 10 facilities across the U.S.