PADUCAH — Kentucky's economy is getting ready to start reopening soon, but businesses have taken a huge financial hit because of government-mandated closures. Mark Bryant, with Bryant Law Center, says insurance providers should be giving businesses coverage due to the pandemic. He says they can make a claim if they have business interruption insurance.
"If you do, and you want me to look at it, I'll be glad to look at it, because we're not finding any exclusions. We're finding many, many ambiguities, which would come in your favor as a business owner. We think you can recover," Bryant says.
He believes businesses that are forced to close are facing a physical loss of business, which would qualify under their coverage. Bryant fully expects to move those insurance cases through the court system.
"We may well have to litigate it, because they're not going to do it voluntarily. In other words, if you make a claim for it, and you ask them, 'Give me the money,' they're going to write you back a letter to tell you why you're not entitled to it," Bryant says. "But the truth is, the courts are going to be the ones that ultimately make that decision. In my opinion they're going to require the insurance companies to pay business owners."
Bryant says it's about helping local businesses who are struggling to keep their doors open.
"These businesses are in trouble, and the next big thing is going to be bankruptcies. So the insurance companies are sitting on almost $1 trillion right now in reserves," Bryant says. "So, let's get some of their money from them and get it over to the people that need it. That's what I'm trying to do is help the little guy."
Bryant says his office is taking on business interruption insurance cases for free, and business owners will only be charged if they win the case. Kentucky's economy will begin to reopen on May 11. Gov. Andy Beshear plans to announce phase two of the reopening process sometime this week.