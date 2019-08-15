PADUCAH — A proposed inter-local agreement for Paducah and McCracken County got a vote of support Thursday from the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The bureau voted Thursday to support the inter-local agreement proposed for the city, county, visitor's bureau, convention center, and the new sports commission. It would allow the sports commission to pursue the long-term development, design, construction, operation and marketing of a tournament-worthy sports facility.
Under the proposal, the county would split from the bureau andcreate it's own sports tourism commission. The executive director of the current board says this is all about increasing tourism.
"We have an opportunity to build and increase our assets for sports and recreations. It's something we've all wanted to do. The city, the county, us, all the citizens. It's an opportunity to build some good infrastructure to attract people who will bring new money to our community," Executive Director Mary Hammond says.
To help pay for the sports complex, the inter-local agreement would change the current transient room tax structure of 6% and the total collections.
There would be a county room tax on all rooms within the county, including rooms within the city, with 3% for McCracken County Tourism Sports Commission, 2% for debt payment for the Carson Center and convention center, and 1% for a designated convention center facility.
There would also be a city room tax on all rooms within Paducah city limits. The city and county are expected to announce their joint resolution Aug. 26.