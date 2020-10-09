MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear extended the deadline for people to register their vehicles because of COVID-19.
Local county clerks said many people still have not paid them. Tuesday Oct. 6 was the last day to pay your registration without penalties.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs showed one person's bill after it was paid on Thursday. The registration bill started at $163.84.
"When you add the $16.40 penalty, $38.90 interest, the $219.14, that's how much the bill ended up being when it started out being the $163.84," said Griggs.
The bill is one of thousands of McCracken County vehicle registration bills that needed to be paid by Tuesday before accruing penalties.
Griggs said her office usually doesn't see such a high a number of delinquent vehicle registrations.
"No, this is a little unusual this year, with the governor issuing the extension for the registration," said Griggs. "We don't normally have this many that are still showing delinquent."
There were still 11,664 unregistered vehicles at the end of September.
There were 470 vehicles registered Wednesday and Thursday, bringing that total down to 11,194.
Griggs said people need to make those payments as soon as possible.
"The penalty and interest is just going to keep adding up, and you know the deadline has passed, so technically your, your license plates are expired," said Griggs. "You could also be issued a ticket for that, so you know, I would definitely encourage people if they can to come down and get those paid."
The extended deadline ended Tuesday, but penalties and interest will accrue from the month that the individual's plates expired.
Griggs said she understands that the pandemic has been hard on everyone, but urges people to pay before next month.
Other local county clerks are seeing similar situations. Marshall County Clerk Tim York said his office was busy Monday and Tuesday, but it has been quiet for the rest of the week.
Your vehicle registration cannot be renewed by mail.
Delinquent accounts will be tacked with a $2 lien filing fee, 3% penalty for the first 30 days and a 10% penalty after 30 days.
For more information from the state on vehicle registration, or to use the online vehicle registration portal, visit drive.ky.gov.