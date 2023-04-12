LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An interfaith vigil was held Wednesday for the victims of the Louisville bank shooting.
Many in Louisville also turned to their faith for impromptu services Monday night, hours after a gunman killed five of his co-workers at Old National Bank downtown and injured eight others.
“Let us remember that we must also take action if we are to bring about the end of violence and to achieve the peace that we so desperately desire,” said Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chattier.
Community Leader Muhammad Babar also shared words of motivation, asking people not just to pray, but to act.
"I'm dead tired of posting hollow words and prayers on the social media after each incident of mass shooting," Babar said. "Therefore, today I just want to plea you all and the leaders of our great nation that it does not matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, whether you live in urban spaces or rural communities. Whether you own a gun or not, please do something because we all just want this epidemic of death to end, which is wearing down our nation."
Police say the 25-year-old gunman opened fire around 8:30 a.m. Monday while livestreaming the attack on Instagram.
Barrick and four of his co-workers were killed: Tommy Elliott, 63, also a bank senior vice president; Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer.
Elliott was prominent in Democratic politics, and a close friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Addressing vigil attendees, Beshear said: "While my faith is tested and it may be even shaky, I do believe. I still believe. I believe in a loving God that one day will explain to me how this can happen. And I believe in heaven, which means that while the body is mortal, the soul is eternal. Tommy, I will see you again. And we will see all of these incredible individuals again."
Kentucky Rep. Morgan McGarvey also shared a message of unity.
"This is hard. We are bent, but we are not broken. We are strong. We will get through this together. We will hold each other up. We will remember and honor the lives of those lost for years to come,” McGarvey said.