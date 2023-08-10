MAYFIELD, Ky. -- As most teams around the area were preparing for the upcoming soccer season, the Marshall County Marshals were dealing with hazing allegations following an incident that happened over the summer in Lexington.
Although no official word has been said by Marshall County, a coaching change was made when Donald Walker, a former coach at Marshall County, was brought in as an interim coach for the rest of the year.
Walker replaced previous coach Bryan Blevins, who has headed the program since 2020. Walker previously coached the Marshals from 1989 through 2010.
As difficult as a situation as that has been, Walker believes the players have done their best to focus on this season.
"They're young and resilient," Walker said. "Frankly, the first couple of days I thought there were a couple guys that uncharacteristically weren't giving me the hustle I thought they normally did. But after we talked about it and said we had to move on and get it together, these guys have done that."
He said he believes there is an overall good culture surrounding the team in spite of the incident.
“The culture is where it needs to be right now," Walker concluded. "These kids are dedicated. We’ve got some really good kids that have stepped up and shown the leadership that we needed.”
Marshall County has lost three of its four assistant coaches from Blevins' staff last season.