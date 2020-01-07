MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Counties across west Kentucky continue to discuss Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. The movement is a push for local governments to declare themselves a sanctuary and protector of the right to bear arms. Some counties, and advocates, want to go beyond resolutions and pass ordinances, which have legal authority.
There are questions being sorted out about the legality of local governments passing those ordinances. We've obtained an internal email from the leadership of the Kentucky County Attorneys Association advising its members on how to proceed with the issue.
It reads in part, "Sanctuary legislation could potentially subject counties to costly legal battles which would likely be fruitless."
KCAA and its leadership team provide advice and counsel to all county agencies and organizations they serve. According to an online membership list, each west Kentucky county attorney is currently a member.
The letter states leadership felt the need to address the issue to the entire membership.
"Each KCAA member must advise your respective governing body concerning the legality of such local legislation based on you own research and legal conclusion," the letter reads.
A county attorneys is the chief legal officer for a county. He or she is elected to work on behalf of the county and its taxpayers. A county attorney's duties include serving as counsel to the county's fiscal courts, districts, commissions, boards, and county officials in all legal issues.
Any local government considering a sanctuary county measure must decide if they will pass a resolution or ordinance. A resolution is a formal expression that shares the opinion of a municipal body. In comparison, an ordinance is a rule or law that could have civil and criminal penalties.
"It appears to that any ordinance which prohibits enforcement of state regulation of firearms is in direct conflict with KRS 65.870. By its enactment, KRS 65.870 expressly preempts local regulation of firearms," the letter reads.
In west Kentucky, Carlisle County is the only fiscal court that plans to have a discussion at its meeting about becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary county. We've heard back from seven out of 12 counties regarding this topic. Each judge executive we've spoken with said at least one constituent has asked about the sanctuary counties.
Carlisle County Judge Executive Greg Terry said the county is only considering a resolution, and leaders will not being considering a ordinance.
Crittenden County Judge Executive Perry Newcom said the fiscal court has no planned vote on an ordinance or resolution. Although, Newcom does have a drafted resolution if the matter arises. Leaders there are not considering an ordinance at this time.
In McCracken County, some fiscal court members said they are researching the issue, but none have committed to bringing an ordinance or a resolution to the fiscal court. McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer is advising the fiscal court not to pass an ordinance or a resolution.
In Marshall County, a Second Amendment ordinance is on hold. Marshall County is currently the only county in west Kentucky that has had a first reading to pass a Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance. Its county attorney, Jason Darnall, maintains the original ordinance the fiscal court presented for a first reading was illegal. Marshall County is working with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office on a new ordinance, according to Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal.
Caldwell County Attorney Roy Massey IV said he is meeting with constituents to look over a Second Amendment resolution Wednesday. He said the fiscal court has not been approached about putting together an ordinance and will continue to discuss the language of a resolution.
Calloway County Attorney Kenneth Imes said he has not been asked to provided his fiscal court with a legal opinion on a Second Amendment resolution or ordinance, but he will if prompted.
