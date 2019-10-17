PADUCAH - They can come out of nowhere with no warning. Unlike other natural disasters, it's impossible to predict when an earthquake will happen. Most of the earthquakes that hit in the United States, happen on the west coast. They can happen here, too.
The Local 6 area sits on the New Madrid seismic zone, which Missouri State Emergency Management says has more than 200 measurable quakes every year. Since earthquakes are so hard to predict, it's important for you to know what to do when one hits.
The U.S. Geological says there's a 25 to 40 percent chance of a 6.0 magnitude or higher earthquake in the next 50 years. An earthquake on the New Madrid fault would affect people in all four of the Local 6 states.
October 17 is International ShakeOut Day – the purpose is to raise awareness and learn what to do and not to do when in the event of an earthquake.
Ask yourself, are you and your family prepared? Everyday life can get in the way, so earthquakes aren't something you think about often. Having a plan can put you one-step closer to keeping you and your family safer.
ShakeOut Day is a chance to talk to your kids about earthquakes. Some local schools have drills and lessons planned to do that today. You don't want to scare them, but it's important to explain what an earthquake, or any natural disaster, feels, looks and sounds like.
It's also a good time to learn about the closest shelters and food pantries, or if there are any new earthquake protocols for where you live. Something else you can go on and do right now - put together a safety kit. It should include things like a change of clothes for each person in your family, a tool kit, canned goods, important documents and chargers.
Students at Mayfield Elementary will be putting what they've learned to the test as they get ready to practice their drill today. Teacher Lindsey Carr says she always makes sure her kids are prepared. It's something she learned as a child - and wants to make sure her students know that disaster can strike, anywhere, at any time.
“Earthquakes can happen anywhere, it doesn't just happen at school, it can happen at your house, at church or at Walmart and so you need to have a plan to seek shelter or to be safe wherever you're at,” Carr said.
The American Red Cross app also includes some useful information for how to prepare before, during and after an earthquake.