#ChooseToChallenge, a challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change. That's the theme for this year's International Women's Day, to celebrate the economic, cultural and political milestones women have made. It may be an international celebration, but you don't need to look to far to find women who are making a difference.
Maressa White is the director of Empowerment and Advocacy at the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, helping hundreds of women and their families escape from some of their darkest moments. Her title says it all, she's helping these women become empowered.
“It makes a huge difference to have that support system,” White said. “To have someone in your corner validates your experiences empowers you, and just helps to guide you along the way it's a very difficult journey. Knowing that you have that support and that understanding and an advocate and an entire team, makes all of the difference in the world.”
White was that support system for Angela Williams, who met her a few years ago, when she had nowhere else to go, but needed to get away from her abuser.
“She took me in and she took my children in, she told me to never be afraid to cry out for help, that stayed in my head all the years that I've been knowing her,” Williams said. “I didn’t have anything. I was 21 years old, I didn't have an ID, I dropped out of school and she said you can be anything you want to be, you’re beautiful.”
Williams got the help she needed but it wasn't too long after that, that she needed to call White again. “I am very proud of her,” White said. “It is very difficult and we know that survivors may come back. Just knowing that she felt comfortable enough to know that she was able to come back, that we were not going to judge her, she needs to be safe and successful for her and her children. There's a light at the end of the tunnel. They know that this is today and that things aren't going to be that way forever.”
After the tragic death of William’s son and while still dealing with legal battles to keep her other two kids, she needs people like White in her life. White says that's why she, along with other staff at the Merryman house are here to be a shoulder to lean and cry on.
If you or anyone else you know needs help, you can call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE).