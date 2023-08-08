FULTON COUNTY, KY — An intersection in Hickman, Kentucky, is expected to remain blocked for several hours after a crash took out a primary utility pole.
The crash happened at the intersection of Moscow Avenue and 7th Street in Hickman, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says.
KYTC District 1 says the intersection is blocked off so a utility crew can replace the pole and utility lines associated with it.
Drivers can use side streets to get around the blockage. KYTC says semitrailer drivers are advised to look for an alternate route before they get to the intersection, because there are limited detour opportunities for large commercial vehicles.