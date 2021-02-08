...Light wintry precipitation expected tonight...
Across portions of southern Missouri southeast of a Cape
Girardeau to Poplar Bluff line, far southern Illinois south of
Route 13, and west Kentucky, expect patchy light rain and sleet
this evening to change to a mix of light snow, sleet, and
freezing rain overnight. Significant accumulations are not
expected, but slippery conditions may develop on lesser traveled
roads and elevated or untreated surfaces. More significant amounts
of wintry precipitation are expected to the north, such as
southwest Indiana, the Marion Carbondale area, and the Ozark
foothills of southeast Missouri. Use extra caution when traveling
overnight and during the early morning commute.
...Two rounds of wintry precipitation this week...
.A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will affect areas
primarily north of a Poplar Bluff to Vienna Illinois to Owensboro
Kentucky line overnight. A more prolonged period of wintry
precipitation is expected from late Tuesday night through Thursday
morning, with potentially significant ice accumulations possible.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around
one quarter inch possible.
* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern
Illinois.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&