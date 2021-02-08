Traffic Alert

UPDATE: Westbound lanes of I-24 at exit 11 are back open. Eastbound lanes remain closed.

PADUCAH — Crews have responded to a wreck near exit 11 of Interstate 24 in McCracken County. 

An emergency dispatcher tells Local 6 the interstate is shut down westbound and eastbound because of an overturned semitrailer. 

Crews are working to ease traffic at that location into the shoulder of the eastbound lanes, so those drivers can exit the interstate at exit 11. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. 

Local 6 has a crew at the scene. Our photojournalist tells us eastbound traffic is backed up for at least three miles as of about 8:50 p.m. 

