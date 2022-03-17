Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near the Illinois State Line following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the accident impacts traffic on I-57 from Interstate 55 to the Illinois State Line.
According to a Facebook post from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred between the 10 and 12 mile markers. The post added injuries are unkown at this time.
This is a breaking news story, updates will follow.