PADUCAH — The northbound Interstate 69 flyover ramp at the Interstate 24/I69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City will close on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The northbound I69 Exit 51 A and B flyover ramp will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until about 8 p.m. for erosion control work near the overpass across the northbound lanes of I69.
This is the ramp that connects to KY 1523/Industrial Parkway into Calvert City and connects I69 to the I-24 westbound ramp to Paducah and points west.
There will be no marked detour.
Message boards will direct northbound motorists on I69 to continue to the I24/U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to reach Calvert City or to take I24 westbound toward Paducah.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to notify drivers should this ramp reopen to traffic earlier than expected.