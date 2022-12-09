MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Both north and southbound traffic on Interstate 69 in Marshall County will be restricted to one lane between the 42 and 44 mile marker on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13.
This will allow clearing of debris from the Clarks River Bridge and overflow structures north of the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange.
This work zone is expected to be in place from 9 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.