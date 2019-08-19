PADUCAH — A veteran, a mother, and a Kentuckian. You've seen former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath's commercials airing on Local 6 for the past several weeks since the Democrat announced her campaign. She's running for Kentucky's U.S. Senate seat against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
I sat down with McGrath during her visit to west Kentucky Monday. She answered some questions asked by you.
She says she wants to help bring Kentucky into the 21st century. "What we need to do is start investing in better education and workforce development, and we need to start getting healthy. We need to stop this opioid crisis. And we need to start investing in health care and the health of our fellow Kentuckians in order to build up a workforce that builds this economy," McGrath said.
Others have tried and failed to unseat McConnell. Here's how McGrath responded to those who say she won't get the votes to do it: "People have told me 'It's too hard. You're in a red state. You're going against the most powerful man in the country. You don't stand a chance,' and my response is: You know what, I do believe that so many Kentuckians think like I do and just want change, and I do believe that I can be that change. I'm not perfect, but if I can have a shot — a better shot than lots of people — I have to try."
