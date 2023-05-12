PADUCAH — Details continue to unfold about the death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash following a lawsuit that was filed May 10 by Cash's widow, Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Bowman and his wife in Marshall County Circuit Court.
Deputy Bowman was at the scene when Cash was killed. He is also the officer who killed Gary Rowland. His part in the lawsuit over Cash's death cites post traumatic stress disorder, which he says could have been prevented.
Bowman was interviewed by investigators after Rowland's death and described the fear of that moment.
"I was in fear of my life and he just killed my partner and he was headed towards, there's a restaurant right behind the sheriff's office there- or not behind, but on if you look at the sheriff's office to the right, there's a place called Four Piggs, it's a restaurant. I was afraid he was gonna go in there and take hostages or whatever, I mean, I don't know what he's gonna do at that point."
In an interview obtained through an open records request by Local 6's Brianna Clark, Deputy Bowman also described the first smoke break Rowland took.
"He bends over to put his smoke out and lookin' back on it, he, he spends a lot of time bent over, you know, puttin' smoke out and me lookin' back on it now, I think he was movin' the pistol up to where he can get it, where he could get hold of it."
In addition to this, WPSD's open records request revealed what Gary Rowland was wearing during the shooting.
According to the documents, Rowland was wearing two T-shirts, a sweatshirt, and sweatpants.
The toxicology report revealed Rowland tested positive for methamphetamine, cannabis and benzoylecgonine which is also known as cocaine.
Autopsy results confirmed Rowland was shot at least 12 times with wounds in his arms, legs, ears and on the right side of his skull.
