MURRAY, KY — A Murray man is facing charges after deputies say he discharged a firearm inside of a home on Friday.
According to a Sunday release, deputies were responding to a report of an intoxicated person at the home.
52-year-old David Oxley is accused of shooting a gun inside before their arrival, in a manner they say "demonstrated extreme indifference to the value of human life" and created a "substantial danger of death or serious injury to another person."
Deputies say Oxley was charged with wanton endangerment first degree, menacing, and harassment (no physical contact).
Oxley was reportedly booked into the Calloway County Detention Center.