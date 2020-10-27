MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department says they have started an investigation after shots were fired late Monday night, leaving one person with non-life threatening injuries.
The police department says officers went to a residence on Northwood Drive near 4th street after a call of shots fired. When they arrived, the found a person who had an apparent gunshot wound.
Police say the person's injuries were not life threatening, and didn't say if they were taken to a hospital.
Police detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.
If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, call the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.