CALVERT CITY, KY — Police are continuing to investigate after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision while she was walking to work in Calvert City, Kentucky. Now, the restaurant where she worked is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver responsible.
It happened Tuesday morning on Oak Park Boulevard. Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Mercedeys R. Culligan of Calvert City. Police closed off Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City to investigate Culligan's death Tuesday morning. The road has since reopened, but there is still a lot of work for the detectives on the case. Calvert City Police Chief Mike Canon said the investigation into the hit and run started after 911 calls came in reporting an unresponsive person in the road. Cannon said authorities received a 911 call about the incident at 5:39 a.m., and officers arrived at the scene by 5:40 a.m. Culligan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall County coroner.
Canon said no suspects have been identified yet, and investigators are leaning on the public for help.
"We're looking for any possible witnesses or leads to this investigation that will help us with the prosecution of this hit-and-run," he said. "We'd be happy to talk with you, and maybe the public can assist us in this investigation."
The chief said the police department has been working hard to figure out what happened. "We are canvassing the area for surveillance systems and video footage, and we are trying to review that stuff currently," he said.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office told Local 6 Culligan was walking on the shoulder of Oak Park Boulevard on her way to work at the Dairy Queen on U.S. 62 when she was hit and killed.
Tuesday night, the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill Restaurant in Calvert City announced it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who hit Culligan.
The statement the restaurant released reads:
"The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill Restaurant in Calvert City is saddened to have lost a valued employee today. The Calvert City Police Department informed us our employee, Mercedeys R. Culligan, was struck and killed in a hit and run on Oak Park Boulevard while walking to work this morning.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to our team member’s family, friends, and co-workers. We closed our restaurant today and are offering support to our employees during this time of grieving.
"After consulting with the Calvert City Police Department, we are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver of the hit and run vehicle. Please call the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545 if you have any information."
The Calvert City Police Department has been working with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall County Coroner on the investigation.
Again, you have any information about this incident, contact the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.