CALVERT CITY, KY — Police are continuing to investigate after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision while she was on her way to work in Calvert City, Kentucky.
It happened Tuesday morning on Oak Park Boulevard. Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Mercedeys R. Culligan of Calvert City. Police closed off Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City to investigate Culligan's death Tuesday morning. The road has since reopened, but there is still a lot of work for the detectives on the case.
The Calvert City Police Chief Mike Canon said no suspects have been identified yet, and investigators are leaning on the public for help.
"We're looking for any possible witnesses or leads to this investigation that will help us with the prosecution of this hit-and-run," he said. "We'd be happy to talk with you, and maybe the public can assist us in this investigation."
The chief said the police department has been working hard to figure out what happened.
"We are canvassing the area for surveillance systems and video footage, and we are trying to review that stuff currently," he said.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office told Local 6 Culligan was walking on the shoulder of Oak Park Boulevard on her way to work at the Dairy Queen on U.S. 62 when she was hit and killed. The Calvert City Police Department also confirmed Culligan was on her way to work, but did not say where.
Canon said the investigation into the hit and run started after 911 calls came in reporting an unresponsive person in the middle of the road. Cannon said authorities received a 911 call about the incident at 5:39 a.m., and officers arrived at the scene by 5:40 a.m. Culligan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall County coroner.
The Calvert City Police Department has been working with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall County Coroner on the investigation.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.