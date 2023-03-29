OBION COUNTY, TN — A student-led protest took place at a local high school Wednesday morning over concerns about what is officially being called an incident between students.
However, Local 6 continues to get phone calls, emails and social media messages saying what really happened at Obion County Central High School was a sexual assault.
To be clear, authorities are not confirming that.
About 35 people took part in the walkout on Wednesday, according to students who attended.
The frustrated students say they want answers from the school district about an alleged incident involving several students.
"I feel like I should stand up and help other people come forward when situations like this happen," says Haley Scobey, a senior at Obion County Central High School.
Mary Kilburn is a parent who says she’s concerned for her daughter, a senior at the high school.
Kilburn says she's even considered transferring her child to a different district.
"Our kids are our future," Kilburn says. "They need that help in that school to keep them safe. These kids don't feel safe. They don't feel safe at all, and they want to feel safe."
But school leaders say safety is of the utmost priority for teachers and students at the school.
Obion County Director of Schools Tim Watkins told Local 6 that the district is taking the right steps.
"The safety and security of our students and our staff is our number one priority," Watkins says. "Our students and our staff are safe at our schools today. We take procedures on a daily basis to make sure we're safe in our schools."
The district attorney told Local 6 he couldn't confirm that the incident was a sexual assault, but he said the Obion County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
We also reached out to the sheriff's office, but did not receive any information from that local law enforcement agency.