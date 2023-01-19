MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Bowling Green, Kentucky, man wanted on federal and local warrants was arrested Wednesday and charged with meth trafficking in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says that arrest led to the arrest of a Benton, Kentucky, man accused of shooting the fugitive and the arrest of Paducah residents accused of meth trafficking.
The sheriff's office says the investigation began when it received information that a fugitive named Roger Burpo, 47, was in the Paducah area. Burpo was wanted on McCracken County warrants and a federal probation violation warrant. Among the accusations Burpo faces, the sheriff's office says he allegedly fled a Paducah police traffic stop earlier this week.
Investigators say they received information that Burpo was staying at a home on Little Avenue in Paducah. Detectives watching the home on Wednesday saw Burpo as he was leaving the residence, and authorities arrested him on Brown Street. When he was arrested, the sheriff's office claims Burpo was found to have methamphetamine and cash in his possession. Investigators say they believe the money seized during Burpo's arrest is proceeds from illegal drug sales.
During their investigation into Burpo, the sheriff's office says detectives learned that Burpo was treated at an area hospital for multiple gunshot wounds to his legs on Jan. 9. Burpo, who investigators say was brought to the hospital by a friend, allegedly gave a fake name at the hospital because he knew there was a warrant out for his arrest. The sheriff's office says Burpo claimed a man named Brandon Spann shot him during a fight at the home on Little Avenue. At the time, the shooting was not reported to authorities.
The sheriff's office received a search warrant for the home at 1428 Little Ave. When detectives carried out the warrant, the sheriff's office says they found and arrested two people in the home — 40-year-old Crystal Brown and 38-year-old Chad Williams of Paducah. During their search, detectives say they found meth, items associated with illegal drug use or sales and a loaded handgun. They also found a shell casing in the yard, the sheriff's office says.
An arrest warrant was issued charging 37-year-old Spann with first-degree assault stemming from the shooting allegation. The sheriff's office says detectives found the Benton man during a traffic stop Wednesday evening on Irvin Cobb Drive, and he was also arrested. During that arrest, the sheriff's office says detectives found a loaded handgun and marijuana in the vehicle Spann was driving. Spann has a previous felony conviction, the sheriff's office says, and is not allowed to have firearms.
Burpo is charged with methamphetamine trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, a failure to appear bench warrant in McCracken County District Court, a federal probation violation warrant and charges related to improper vehicle registration.
Spann is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a felon, firearm-enhanced possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown is charged with firearm-enhanced methamphetamine trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Williams is charged with firearm-enhanced methamphetamine trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a felon.
All four were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.