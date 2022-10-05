OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend.
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer that Kentucky State Police arrested 32-year-old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Cheyanne Porter in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
News outlets report the arrests came after deputies found a body in a waste container that was inside a storage unit in Owensboro that belonged to Porter. Records show deputies began investigating on Sept. 30 after an acquaintance reported that a 9-year-old girl hadn’t been seen in a while.
WFIE-TV in Evansville, Indiana, reports that Gomez-Alvarez and Porter appeared in Daviess County District Court by video call on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing. The two are next set to appear in court on Oct. 12 for a preliminary hearing.