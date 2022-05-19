PADUCAH — Toxic industrial air pollution in Calvert City, Kentucky, is the focus of an investigative piece published this week by the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica.
The story reveals how air monitors in Calvert City — used on and off for years — prove people are being exposed to toxic chemicals. The poison in the air is only growing, despite regulators having years of evidence.
The reasons for growing levels are layered, but one reason ProPublica cites is the ability of corporations to pay relatively small fines compared to total revenue in addition to lawyering up to fight fines and citations.
The story focuses on Westlake Chemical Corporation in Calvert City and the toxic chemical releases from the plant.
Lisa Song reports on the environment, energy and climate change for ProPublica. She and Lylla Younes, also with ProPublica, reported the story.
"The regulators have actually paid a lot of attention to Westlake, and Westlake owns the main facilities in town that release ethylene dichloride. But what we found is that the regulators are issuing again and again notices of violation or consent decree, consent agreements, and each of these citations comes with relatively small fines. So, the company might be paying $80,000 one day or $100,000 another day, but at the end of the day those fines are very small compared to the overall profits that the company is making. And so experts have told us that these small kinds of enforcement measures regulators are taking are simply not enough to really change the behavior of the company," Song said.
The air monitors in Calvert City have captured a compound called ethylene dichloride.
"Ethylene dichloride is a compound that is a carcinogen. It can cause cancer. And it's one of the main ingredients used to make certain types of plastics. So, most of us have never heard of ethylene dichloride, but it is a very important chemical that ends up making packages and construction equipment and furniture and all sorts of things that we all use," Song said.
For many years, air monitors have been strategically placed in different areas around Calvert City.
"This town has been collecting air pollution data for many, many years, and one of these monitors is right at the elementary school, and it's across the street from a daycare. So, when it began finding pretty alarming levels of these compounds, that is something people should think about and care about," Song said.
Westlake did not respond to ProPublica's multiple requests for comment. The corporation also did not respond to WPSD Local 6's request for comment.
"Calvert City is a place where many people in the community and in the surrounding county work for many of the local chemical plants, so what we found was a lot of people either didn't want to say anything to criticize these companies, or most of them didn't know anything about the air monitoring," Song said.
Calvert City Mayor Gene Colburn issued this statement in response to the ProPublica article and WPSD Local 6's request for comment:
"Calvert City has a very good relationship with our industry. Through the years we’ve seen steady progress by local chemical industries to reduce emissions and improve not only air quality but overall environmental performance. Most of these industries have been present in our community for many years. The article points out monitoring results which have been gathered by the pertinent regulatory authorities. Observations exceeding recommended levels is worthy of close evaluation and development of potential solutions into real action plans to protect public health."
Song said many communities are eagerly waiting for air monitors to be placed in their towns.
"What's different about Calvert City is that this town has had three to five air monitors for many, many years, and so it has an abundance of data, and the data has shown alarming levels of ethylene dichloride and other dangerous chemicals. And we know that the regulators know about the data, because the EPA runs the system that tracks the data. And yet, at the end of the day, after all of these years, all of these alarming measurements, the amount of dangerous pollution in this town has actually risen over time. It hasn't decreased," Song said.
"I think the story shows just how broken the system is to have a town that has the advantage of years and years of data, to have that data show very alarming levels of certain air pollutants. This data, from a public health perspective, could be used to prevent future harm, and prevent future pollution, and prevent future exposure. And what we're seeing is that the small steps the regulators are taking are not enough to force pollution to go down," Song said.
