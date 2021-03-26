METROPOLIS, IL — State police are investigating after a body was found in Metropolis, Illinois.
The body was found in a burning car at the skate park on Metropolis Street.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire. Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse tells Local 6 investigators arrived on the scene sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and midnight. While responding to the fire, investigators found the body inside the car. The police department called in the coroner, the fire marshal and Illinois State Police.
Masse says ISP is now heading the investigation. Local 6 has reached out to ISP regarding the death, but we have not yet received a response.
This is a developing story and will be updated as further details emerge.