MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities are investigating after multiple people entered a McCracken County school without permission Thursday morning, the school district says.
In a statement posted to its Facebook page, McCracken County Schools says "female trespassers" entered Reidland Intermediate School through a side door around 8:55 a.m. Thursday.
"We believe they were able to gain access because recently installed weatherstripping prevented the door from fully latching," the statement reads in part. "Prior to gaining access, the female trespassers attempted to open several other locked exterior doors. Before their intrusion, the door at issue had most recently been opened at 8:07 a.m., when a staff member exited the building."
The district says Reidland Intermediate's school resource officer encountered the intruders within three minutes after they entered the building. The SRO asked them how they got into the building and then escorted them out without incident, the district says.
According to the school district, the intruders told the SRO they were "in town looking for the 'It’s All Relative' event that was being held off campus at the CFSB conference room on the Southside of Paducah."
"This incident is a stark reminder to be alert at all times in the school setting," the statement reads. "District officials have directed all staff across the district to remain vigilant and be alert for doors that are not fully closed. Staff should question the presence of anyone on campus without proper credentials and contact an SRO for assistance if needed."
The district says its campus police are communicating with the county attorney's office and conducting a joint investigation with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
"McCracken County Schools will not tolerate unauthorized individuals attempting to enter school buildings," the district's statement concludes. "The safety of students and staff is the top priority for McCracken County Schools."