MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County deputies are asking for help finding a handgun stolen from a gun show.
On Saturday, September 14, deputies were called to Trader's Mall on report of a stolen Colt Mustang .380 caliber handgun.
Deputies say a private gun collector was participating in a gun show that morning when the handgun was stolen.
The stolen gun was inside a glass case. It is believed the handgun was stolen while the gun collector was distracted by another person.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.