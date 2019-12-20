GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- A Hickory, Kentucky woman died in a crash in Graves County.
On Thursday, Kentucky State Police were called about 27-year-old Amanda Belcher of Hickory who had not been seen since the previous morning.
A trooper went to her home but she was not there.
He then pinged her cell phone which lead him to the area of State Route 849 and J.T. Rives Drive near Lowes.
The trooper found a car overturned in a creek bed. Belcher's body was found inside the car.
A preliminary investigation shows that Belcher was driving on State Route 849 when her car left the road, hit a tree and concrete culvert, then overturned and stopped in the creek bed.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.