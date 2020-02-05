DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO -- An investigation is underway after a puppy was found abandoned in Dunklin County, Missouri.
On Sunday, a puppy was found on the side of County Road 405.
The puppy was left in a dog crate with a blanket.
The area the puppy was found in is very rural and known for coyotes.
Abandonment of an animal is a crime in Missouri.
The Kennett Humane Society and Dunklin County Sheriff's Office are looking for information on this puppy.
If you recognize the puppy or the blanket, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 573-888-2424 or the Kennett Humane Department at 573-888-4622