WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head in Weakley County, Tennessee.
Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Weakley County deputies were called about a woman who had been accidentally shot in the head at a home on Billingsby Road, which is located between Martin and Latham.
The woman, 33-year-old Amanda Workman, was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the Elvis Presley Memorial Trauma Center in Memphis.
At this time, she is still a patient at the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Department is investigating.