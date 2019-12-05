WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental death.
Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the Lake of Egypt neighborhood on a report of a car fire with a man injured.
Deputies say a man had been burning leaves to clear a drainage ditch when the fire became uncontrolled.
The fire then spread to a nearby golf cart and a car parked at a neighbor's home.
The man burning the leaves sustained serious injuries. He later died from those injuries.
His name has not been released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.