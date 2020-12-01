ZEIGLER, IL -- Investigators returned to the scene of a triple-fatal house fire in southern Illinois on Tuesday to piece together what happened.
The fire erupted at a home on Vaux Street in Zeigler Monday. The local fire department said crews received the call just after 12 p.m., and when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Other fire departments responded too, in addition to the Zeigler and Christopher Police Departments.
City Commissioner Shawn Morgan, who learned about the fire through a text message from the fire department, went to the scene as well.
"I got over here and it just took my heart," said Morgan. "Surprised me how much fire was going on."
Officers and firefighters tried to get inside the home to rescue the victims, but could not, the Zeigler Fire Department said. Three people died in the the fire: an adult and two children. Although investigators have not released the victims' names, neighbors said the children were very young.
"It just kind of broke my heart a little bit because I got two around that age, and it just want to make you hug your own a little tighter each night when you hear that," said Morgan.
Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler said autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The Zeigler Fire Department said crews also found a surviving female outside the home. She was treated and airlifted to a burn center.
On Tuesday, investigators with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and other agencies returned to the home - a total loss - to comb through the debris and interview neighbors. They said they were still working to determine what caused the fire.
In the meantime, Morgan hopes the community will rally around the victims' family.
"We usually come together on things like this," said Morgan. "And like I said earlier, I'm going to try to see if we can get something going for the family. I'm going to have to go to the city hall and get permission and stuff like that."
Scott Wiggs, who lives nearby, said he had just returned home from a doctor's appointment in Marion when he saw the victims' home.
"You could see right through the house right now, because it's nothing but a skeleton, charred skeleton," said Wiggs.
Now, his thoughts are with the victims' family.
"Praying for the family, especially the one that is still in the hospital, because if she makes it, it's going to be a miracle," said Wiggs.
The Ziegler Fire Department said one firefighter was hurt. He was treated at a hospital and released.