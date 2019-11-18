CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Human remains were found in October in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Now, police say investigators have identified them.
The remains were found around 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 in some dense brush near a fence line in the area of the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
In a news release send Nov. 18, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says the remains have been identified as 37-year-old Jimmie Lee Lindell.
The release says a forensic anthropologist found that the skeletal remains matched Lindell's dental records. The police department says the remains did not show signs of trauma, and the cause of death is still unknown.
Police say Lindell's immediate family members have been notified.