PADUCAH — Investigators in west Kentucky are searching for a 32-year-old Mayfield man wanted on charges of drug trafficking and organized crime, McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman announced Friday.
Norman made the announcement Friday afternoon during a news conference about a fentanyl trafficking investigation, which investigators say has already resulted in more than a dozen arrests.
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Kendrick Owens of Mayfield, Kentucky. He's wanted on charges of engaging in organized crime, trafficking in fentanyl on the second offense and being a persistent felony offender.
The sheriff says the joint investigation involves the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the Graves County Sheriff's Office, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the Obion county Sheriff's Office in Tennessee.
"This investigation has led to 16 different individuals being charged with engaging in organized crime and other offenses here in McCracken County," Norman says.
Investigation began in February when the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the overdose death of a 23-year-old man in Ledbetter. Norman says the man had lethal amounts of fentanyl in his system. The sheriff says investigators found digital evidence that two women provided the man with fentanyl pills in McCracken County. He says agencies in the joint investigation worked over the following months to find the source of those pills, and several other sources of fentanyl and methamphetamine in western Kentucky.
"The investigation revealed that for the last six months illegal drugs were imported into our area from Denver, Colorado. This poison was brought to our area under the direction of 32-year-old Kendrick Owens of Mayfield, Kentucky. The drugs were then sold in western Kentucky by Owens and others," Norman says.
Investigators are searching for Owens, and they ask anyone who has information that can help them find him or other information related to the investigation to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719, fill out the online form at mccrackencountysheriff.com or contact their nearest local law enforcement agency. Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.