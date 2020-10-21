CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says investigators have found the vehicle that struck a woman riding a bicycle on Highway 94 last week.
On Friday, Oct. 16, investigators said 79-year-old Peggy Miller was riding her bike east on Highway 94 in the Lynn Grove community when a dark green car. The car didn't stop after hitting Miller. The woman had to be taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital because of her injuries.
The vehicle left behind a metallic green side mirror that was knocked off in the collision.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the sheriff's office announced that investigators have located the vehicle they believe was involved, thanks to information provided by multiple members of the public.
The sheriff's office did not name a suspect in the incident, but did say that its investigation into the collision is ongoing.