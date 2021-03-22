MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help identifying a man investigators say broke into a barn earlier this month and stole items that were kept inside.
The sheriff's department says the theft happened around 11 p.m. on March 6 at a barn on Houser Road.
In a March 22 news release about the theft investigation, the sheriff's department says trail cameras captured pictures of the man carrying items out of the barn.
Investigators say the suspect appears to be a white man with short hair and a medium build.
If you have information about the burglary or the man's identity, investigators ask you to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719, or use the online tip form at mccrackencountysheriff.com.