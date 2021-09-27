Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph on area lakes. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes impacted include Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake, Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Devil's Kitchen Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Lake of Egypt, Lake Wappapello, Clearwater Lake, Lake Barkley, and Kentucky Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&